Gauahar Khan Confronts Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Episode; Promo Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Waar will be packed with excitement and fun. As usual, Salman Khan will host the show and address the week's controversies. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan will appear on stage to confront Amaal Mallik regarding his behavior, something she has previously alluded to. Makers have shared a promo of Gauhar slamming Amaal, which is currently going viral on social media.

Gauahar is also the sister-in-law of social media star Awez Darbar, who is currently one of the participant. Amaal Mallik confessed his school-time crush on Shraddha Kapoor on 'Bigg Boss 19.' Later, Gauahar Khan advised Awez to be more assertive, telling him, "If you don't fight your battles, who will? You're silent when you should speak up. If you get lost, you have no chance on this show."

Gauahar criticized Amaal's behavior as two-faced and disloyal. Amaal has repeatedly targeted Awez, recently accusing him of seeking sympathy and hinting at damaging information about Awez's personal life. Amaal implied he possessed information from private accounts and DMs that could ruin relationships, and alleged that Awez was unfaithful to his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, claiming Awez "is messaging someone new on DMs" despite his long-term relationship and proposal.