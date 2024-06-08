Gauahar Khan offers a peek into Mussoorie holiday, says she's in love with the hills

Mumbai, June 8 Actress Gauahar Khan on Saturday shared a peek into her vacation to Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, enjoying the sunset while expressing her love for the hills.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar, who has 10 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which she can be seen wearing a half-sleeved white t-shirt and blue denim.

With no makeup on and open hair open, she is seen flaunting her smile while enjoying the sunset in the hills.

The post is captioned: "In love with the hills... #mussoorie like never before... #sunset."

A few days back, Gauahar shared glimpses of her vacation with her husband Zaid Darbar and their baby boy 'Zehaan' from Tanzania, Africa.

On the professional front, Gauahar, who was last seen as the host of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' is known for participating in reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'.

She has starred in movies like 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Ishaqzaade', 'Fever', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', and web shows like 'Shiksha Mandal', 'Tandav', and 'Salt City'.

