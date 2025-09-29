Gauahar Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ appearance: Was not there to make anyone look negative

Mumbai, Sep 29 Actress and former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan shared a heartfelt message of gratitude and also spoke about her appearance in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She stated that she never intended to bash anyone and was “just there to spit out facts”.

Post her appearance on the Salman Khan show, Gauahar took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself talking about “Bigg Boss”.

She said: “Oh my God, these three words were very famous on my season of Bigg Boss, and I thought if I'm making a thank-you video, I have to start with these three words. I am overwhelmed, and I am so grateful. I am so happy with the love that I'm getting from everywhere.”

Addressing the episode featuring her talking to Amaal Mallik about looking “dogla” and that he talks about his friends behind their backs, Gauahar said: “I just want to say that I was not there to, like, you know, bash anyone or make anyone look negative. I was just there to spit out facts and give my point of view because I was invited for that. And I just hope that everyone does really well on the show.”

She went on to heap praise on the show and Salman Khan.

“I love Salman Khan. I love Bigg Boss, the way I say it, and I love my crazy lot.”

For the caption, Gauahar wrote: “Gratitude #biggbossloverforever #og.”

A day after Gauahar’s appearance in the show, her brother-in-law Awez Darbar was shown the exit door and was evicted on the Sunday episode.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor