Gauahar Khan Reacts Strongly After Tanya, Neelam Body Shame Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19 House

Bigg Boss 19: After Tanya Mittal, Kunicka Sadanand, Neealm Giri, body-shamed Ashnoor Kaur, whole entertainment industry came in support of actress. Everyone is supporting her and slamming the trio for making such disrespectful remarks against the Ashnoor. Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauhar Khan who follows the controversial show daily also criticised them for their comments against Ashnoor.

Gauahar Khan, shared Manu Punjabi's video on social media account and wrote, “Insecure women body shame others, Ashnoor is a young pretty girl! God bless her."

Jannat Zubair, who is one of the closest friend of Ashnoor Kaur took her social media and call out for housemate who body shamed. In post she wrote, “A person’s body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It’s 2025. We should’ve evolved past body shaming by now. She’s on that stage because she’s talented, confident and unstoppable not because she fits someone’s idea of a “perfect body". Proud of you @ashnoorkaur for holding your head high and being You!”

Rohan Mehra, Ashnoor Kaur's onscreen brother from Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hein, condemned Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal for body shaming her, stating that it's unacceptable and demanding respect and kindness.