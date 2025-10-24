Gauahar Khan says 'thanks for being an amazing dad to Zehaan & Farwaan' on Zaid Darbar's birthday

Mumbai Oct 24 Actress Gauahar Khan said 'thanks for being an amazing dad to sons Zehaan & Farwaan' as husband Zaid Darbar turned a year older on Friday.

Uploading some lovely couple pics on social media, the 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant penned a heartfelt note on her IG, calling Zaid her calm in an otherwise chaotic life.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "A walk in the park, a walk on the beach, a walk through the mountains, everything and more that I wished for to experience this beautiful WaLK of LIFE , with my birthday boy , my Jaanu , @zaid_darbar , Alhamdulillah it’s exactly what I got .. Thank you for bringing the calm and assurance in my chaotic work life , thank you for giving me two beautiful baby boys , thank you for being the best travel companion ever , thank you for being an amazing dad to Zehaan and now Farwaan. Thank you for making my family your own , thank you for being your honest , loyal , hardworking self. (sic)"

Revealing that her husband has the biggest heart, Gauahar added, "May Allah bless you at every step of life , u have the biggest heart I know , most thoughtful and caring towards one and all . I looove ur Sohail khan dance moves .. best ever , even though u eye my Gucci perfume .(laughing emoji) #insidejoke . I forgive u . I love you sooooo much . Happy birthday meri jaan . (red heart emoji) Allahumma baarik lahu . #neverseenbeforefootage."

Back in November 2020, Gauahar got engaged to actor Zaid Darbar, the son of music director Ismail Darbar.

The lovebirds got hitched on 25 December in 2020. On 10 May 2023, the couple was blessed with their baby boy, named Zehaan. They once again embraced parenthood on September 1 this year as they welcomed their second son.

