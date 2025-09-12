Gauahar Khan shares how she is dealing with postpartum after her second baby

Mumbai, Sep 12 Actress Gauahar Khan recently shared a video of her showing how she is dealing with her postpartum.

Gauahar gave a glimpse into how she was tackling the issue but in her style. In the video shared by Khan, the new mommy was seen busy with her skin care and hair care and styling. She was also seen dancing to the hit song "Zor Laga Ke Nacche Re" from the superhit movie "Rangeela" starring Urmila Matondkar.

Gauahar, who delivered a baby boy on the 1st of September, took to social media to announce the same a week ago.

Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, who embraced parenthood for the second time, recently gave a cute sneak peek into what went into the hospital room right before the then mommy-to-be, Gauahar, “popped”. Right before the mommy delivered, Gauahar, in her hospital outfit along with the father-to-be, Zaid, was seen dancing her heart out to the hit song “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was hot like me?” by The Pussycat Dolls.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had announced the news of them expecting for the second time with a joint post on social media. The post read, "In April 2025, the actress revealed her second pregnancy with a happy dance video set to Jessie J’s hit Price Tag, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump.

She captioned the cute dance video as, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.” A few weeks ago, Gauahar Khan celebrated an intimate yet beautiful baby shower and shared glimpses from the happy celebration on social media. The actress was seen decked out in a shimmering yellow-golden gown and looked breathtaking as usual. Khan's social media was flooded with clips of her baby shower event and also with some fun snippets from inside the celebration.

In one of the videos, Gauahar and Zaid were seen cutting a two-tier cake decorated with pastel flowers, capturing the happiness of the occasion. Gauahar and Zaid, who are parents to a 3-year-old baby boy, had announced their first pregnancy in December 2022 and welcomed her firstborn, a baby boy, Zehaan, in May 2023.

