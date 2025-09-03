Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar become parents for the second time, blessed with a baby boy again

Mumbai, Sep 3 Actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have embraced parenthood yet again as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy on September 1 this year.

Announcing the latest addition to their lovely family, Gauahar and Zaid issued a joint post that read, “Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners Zaid and Gauahar.”

As soon as the announcement was made, wishes started pouring in for the new parents.

Actress Richa Chadha said, "congratulations" in the comment section, along with a red heart emoji.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda wrote "Congratulations!!!", followed by four red heart emojis.

Singer Neeti Mohan penned, "OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan."

Singer and actress, Sophie Choudry shared, "Awww mashAllah… huge congrats to you both!!"

Actress Amyra Dastur also wished the happy couple, saying, “Congratulations.”

Actress Swara Baskhar added, “SO many congratulations Gau!”.

Actress Dia Mirza also reacted to the post with two red heart emojis.

Gauahar and Zaid, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got engaged back in November 2020, and the couple tied the knot in December of the same year.

Two years later, in December 2022, the 'Bigg Boss 7' winner announced that she was expecting her first child. The couple was blessed with a baby boy, Zehaan, in May 2023.

In April this year, Gauahar announced her second pregnancy. The couple dropped a video on social media, dancing to Jessie J’s song 'Price Tag', where Gauahar shared the exciting news by flaunting her baby bump.

“Bismillah (baby emoji) !! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji) make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi,” she captioned the post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor