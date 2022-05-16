Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar come up with new music video 'Khair Kare'

Mumbai, May 16 Actress Gauahar Khan alongside her husband actor Zaid Darbar has released a new music video 'Khair Khare' which depicts a beautiful love story through the song.

Produced by Tips Punjabi, the song 'Khair Kare' is sung by Afsana Khan and Sidhu Moose Wala. It is composed by lyricist Raj Fatehpur. The music of the song has been given by Sunny Vik.

Sharing her experience, Gauahar Khan says "Working with Tips Music was an honour. I had a great time shooting in the mountains. The story, the video, music and lyrics are put together to perfection. Anyone in love will be able to strongly connect to this one"

Zaid Darbar calls it a wonderful experience and said, "More than work, it felt like a holiday in the mountains. For those who have battled their way through love, 'Khair Kare' will resonate with them."

Afsana who lent voice for the song said, "What is love if you don't go against the world for it. 'Khair Kare' is my personal favourite. A beautiful track which makes you want to break through the rules for that one person you love the most."

The composer of the song Sunny Vik said, "The song will leave an impact for its unique arrangements. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways, hope the audience likes it as much as we do."

Lyricist Raj Fatehpur added "The lyrics are beautifully sprinkled with an essence of true love. The song signifies love, faith and devotion. It does not give momentary pleasure, it makes your soul happy."

The video is released on the official YouTube channel of Tips Punjabi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor