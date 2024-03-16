Gauahar's b'day note for brother-in-law Awez: 'You have given love like buddies'

Mumbai, March 16 Actress Gauahar Khan on Saturday showered birthday love on her brother-in-law Awez Darbar, saying how he has always given her love and respect just like buddies.

Gauahar married the son of music director Ismail Darbar -- Zaid Darbar in December 2020.

The couple have a baby boy, named 'Zehaan'.

Awez, who is a YouTuber and 'dancefluencer' is the brother of Zaid.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar, who has recently finished her hosting duties on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', shared some adorable pictures with the birthday boy, wherein she can be seen wearing a floral pink Anarkali set.

Awez is donning a pink and black shimmery kurta, with black pyjamas. The last picture shows Gauahar holding her son in her arms, while the trio pose for the camera. However, the 'Bigg Boss 7' winner did not reveal the face of her child.

The actress penned a sweet birthday note, which read: "My sweetest awez! Khush raho, aabaad raho. We love you. May Allah bless u with abundance of goodness. You are amazing. A good son, A great brother, n u have always given me so much love n respect as ur bhabhi but like buddies... shine on always. @awez_darbar. #bigpops to #myzehaan."

On the work front, Gauahar last featured in crime drama web series 'Shiksha Mandal', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, and Pawan Malhotra.

