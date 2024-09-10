Gaurav Arora Shares His Experience Working with Soni Razdan in Tanaav 2

Gaurav Arora and Soni Razdan have teamed up to deliver powerful performances in Tanaav 2, where Razdan plays the role of his on-screen mother. Reflecting on this collaboration, Gaurav described working with her as an enriching and memorable experience. He emphasized her professionalism, the warmth she brought to the set, and her profound contribution to the show. Gaurav shared that Soni Razdan has a “motherly energy” that extended beyond her character, as she took care of everyone on set, creating a comforting atmosphere. He noted that she treated him with genuine warmth, much like a real mother, and that her presence added depth to his own performance.

Gaurav fondly recalled the bonding moments they shared off-camera, such as lunches where they discussed their experiences, making the entire process even more rewarding. He expressed his gratitude by stating: “Soni ma’am has this amazing vibe. She is playing my mother in the show, and she truly treats you warmly. I could not have asked for a better co-actor to play my mother.” Their rapport not only elevated their on-screen chemistry but also contributed to an overall memorable collaboration on Tanaav 2. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the show will begin streaming exclusively on Sony LIV streaming September 6 onwards