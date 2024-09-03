Gaurav Arora shares how he trained to use RPG for 'Tanaav'

Mumbai, Sep 3 Actor Gaurav Arora, who is awaiting the release of the second season of the action thriller streaming series 'Tanaav', has opened up about his training for the show.

Gaurav is a new entrant in the show and has undergone physically demanding training for the show. The actor called it "one of the finest training" he has ever been a part of. He was trained by a trainer from the military.

He told IANS, "I trained for seven days a week. My trainer was ruthless. He was a military guy himself, and he was very strict. We used to train from 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m., under the sun. He taught us how to assemble a gun, how to aim, how to shoot, how to walk with a gun, and basic etiquette, how to handle a gun on the fence, and the safety measures, how to take care of yourself and everyone around you."

The actor feels that the action training that he underwent for the show will benefit him for other projects as well. He further mentioned that he used to do military drills for those seven days.

He continued, "We used to start with march-past, like, basic march-past, so that we warmed up, and then all sorts of, in fact, army military drills with weapons, without weapons, physical fitness, hand-to-hand combat."

He also told IANS about how he learnt to handle an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade): "So there is a scene which appears in the first episode of the season two of the show. We were trying to choreograph it, and he (the trainer) was trying to train me and take me through it, much before we went on floors. So the main aspect, again, was how to actually hold an RPG, how to place it on your shoulder, and how to brace the impact once you fire the shot, how to handle that, and also, like, how will you duck with an RPG on your shoulder, and stuff like that. So, after going through this, when I was actually on the set, it just happened in, like, just one shot. And, yeah, that's the beauty of this boot camp."

‘Tanaav’, produced by Applause Entertainment, is set to drop on September 6 on SonyLIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor