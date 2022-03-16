Gaurav Chatterji on his experience and challenges of composing music for 'Jalsa'

Mumbai, March 16 Music Composer Gaurav Chatterji best known for his composition of song 'Phoonk Phoonk' from Ginny Weds Sunny, films like 'Aafat-e-Ishq' and many more, now has composed a song and background score for upcoming film 'Jalsa' starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. He talks about the challenges of composing for his upcoming film and how his journey began in Bollywood.

Sharing about the challenges,he states: "To capture the complexity of emotions in 'Jalsa' was a challenge and with my director's vision, I am happy with what we have created! I am very glad that I could work on 'Jalsa'. Every film is a learning experience and this film has helped me believe that music truly has no boundaries. The journey of exploring possibilities in music is beautiful and can give you pleasant surprises."

Revealing about how the whole idea shaped up Gaurav shares: "I had shared a scratch with the director when he was writing the script for Jalsa and he really liked it. He narrated the film and I kept exploring, kept sharing and he felt the music defined the sonic space of the film. I collaborated with several artists and explored music."

He adds: "I have done one song and the background score. I recorded strings from the Budapest orchestra. The song has been sung by Shilpa Rao. This was an exciting and overwhelming experience! To get a renowned Orchestra to play a music piece written by me has been a dream come true! I had to go back to the basics of western classical music theory to write the music notations for the music in the Budapest Art Orchestra."

On talking about how his journey started in Bollywood he says: "After doing a 9-6 desk job in advertising for about 6 years, I decided to follow my passion and pursue music. I quitted and started working on ad jingles, short films and demo songs. While working on a short film 'Maya', I pitched my songs to Navjot Gulati (the producer of Maya and writer for 'Ginny Weds Sunny') and that's how 'Phoonk Phoonk' saw the light of the day! Since then there is no looking back.

