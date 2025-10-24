Gaurav Khanna Cooks in Bigg Boss 19, After Weeks of Wait ;Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar React (Watch Video)

Gaurav Khanna who has won Celebrity Master Chef India season 1 is finally seen cooking in Bigg Boss 19 house after weeks of wait. Fan who have seen him cooking and winning the show, have been waiting to see his cooking skills.

Earlier Khanna said, he won't cook as he don't know how to cook Idndia food. This raised questions about his win on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef. Numerous guests, including Farah Khan, playfully urged Khanna to cook, acknowledging his culinary talent. Abhishek Bajaj voiced the sentiment of the group, saying it wouldn't be enjoyable if Gaurav didn't cook.

Khanna, reportedly agreeing to cook due to Mridul Tiwari's captaincy, disliked being pressured by Bajaj. He told Bajaj to ask him beforehand in the future before agreeing to kitchen duties on his behalf. Malti Chahar expressed her delight at seeing Khanna in the kitchen, while Bajaj told Ashnoor Kaur this was his only chance. Pranit More observed that Khanna was triggered.

Abhishek Bajaj expressed disappointment that Gaurav Khanna had avoided kitchen duties for ten weeks, stating he wanted Khanna in the kitchen. Mridul Tiwari playfully teased Khanna, saying he was working seamlessly in the kitchen and asking viewers to identify the "beautiful face." Bajaj added, "This is fun. It will be fun."Bajaj's actions seemingly triggered Khanna, an unexpected reaction given their camaraderie.

The incident raises questions about the future of their friendship. Despite claims that Bajaj pushed Khanna into kitchen duty, Khanna gracefully accepted, a move that may benefit Mridul's captaincy and gain More's trust. However, More appears unhappy with Bajaj's actions, potentially altering group dynamics.