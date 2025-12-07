Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana Bhatt Becomes First Runner Up

Bigg Boss 19 finale showdown was between Farrhana Bhatta and Gaurav Khanna. Pranit More ends up in second runner up due to less votes. After switching up the lights both the finalists came inside the house. Salman praised both the contestants and called Gaurav and Farrhana as fire and ice as both contestants are opposite of each other.

Makers gave audience a finale chance to vote for their favourite contestant, before closing voting lines. After creating excitement and curiosity among the audience Salman Khan announced Gaurav Khanna as the winner of the show. With winner trophy Salman Khan announced that Gaurav Khanna will get prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Gaurva Khanna is one of the popular face of Indian television who has given hit shows like Anupama and also won the first season of Celebrity Masterchef and now winning Bigg Boss season 19 he has won two reality shows in streak.