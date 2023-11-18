Gauri Khan poses with football legend David Beckham at 'Mannat' party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : After superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan has dropped a new picture with the football legend David Beckham from an intimate dinner party at 'Mannat'.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared the picture which she captioned, "Was an honour hosting the legendary @davidbeckham! Thank you @sonamkapoor for making this lovely evening happen."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czx2vcRImzK/

In the pic, Gauri could be seen shedding out boss lady vibes in a blue coat which she wore over a black crop top and matching pants.

Beckham, on the other hand looked handsome in a black suit.

Soon after she dropped the picture, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Sonam Kapoor commented, "Thank you so much for hosting us... you're the best."

"So beautiful!," a fan commented.

Beckham was on a three-day visit to India as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador. He has had a hectic India visit. First, he attended the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand and then he was spotted at a party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. Besides this, Beckham also joined actor Sara Ali Khan for a conversation at the Meta office in Mumbai. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who is all set to mark his Bollywood debut, was also present at the venue where he interacted with the legend.

As Beckham concluded his India visit, he dropped a reel on his Instagram. The video features his memorable time spent in the nation.

"Incredible to finally visit this amazing country... it's been such a special few days visiting local communities and children's initiatives with @unicefindia, as well as attending the Cricket World Cup with @sachintendulkar as @unicef global ambassadors I can't wait to come back "

Considered one of the best footballers of all time, Beckham has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them between the years 1996 and 2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor