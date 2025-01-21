Gautam Adani says no to star-studded wedding of his son Jeet

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, during his visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, talked about his son Jeet Adani's marriage and shared that it is not going to be a star-studded ceremony.

While speaking to the media, he shared, "Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways..."

Responding to a media question at Prayagraj if the wedding is going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities," he said, "Definitely not!"

In recent days, social media has been awash in reports that a pantheon of global stars and celebrities would be attending Jeet Adani's wedding with Diva Shah, daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

The guest names that are going round on social media include Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Daniel Craig, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, the Kardashian sisters, Rafael Nadal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and even King Charles and the Pope.

Some social media users also said that the India-England ODI at the Motera stadium had been moved to accommodate the wedding, which was expected to feature 1,000 supercars, hundreds of private jets and chefs from 58 countries at a cost of over Rs 10,000 crore.

Speaking after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, Adani said, "My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Maa Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair."

Gautam Adani's announcement that his son's wedding on 7 February would be a low-key private ceremony in Ahmedabad came during his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He was accompanied by his wife Dr Priti Adani, sons Karan and Jeet, daughter-in-law Paridhi and granddaughter Kaveri.

At the Maha Kumbh, the Adani family offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Temple after participating in the Mahaprasad Seva at ISKCON, where Adani is supporting the distribution of over one lakh free meals daily. Adani is also giving away one crore prayer books printed by the renowned Gita Press of Gorakhpur.

Calling the Maha Kumbh Mela "an indescribable experience," the industrialist lavished praise on the Modi and Yogi governments for the arrangements, especially policing and sanitation, and said that the Mela's successful administration should be studied by management institutes and corporate houses.

