Gautam Gulati features in song 'Badtameez', take a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : 'Bigg Boss' fame Gautam Gulati has come up with a music video titled 'Badtameez'.

In the music video, he is seen sharing screen space with singer-actor Sara Gurpal. The video was shot in the picturesque city of London.

Speaking about the song, Gautam said in a statement, "Music is a love language that resonates with everyone. I love being a part of music videos and saying a story through lyrics and music while creating an emotional connection with the audience. Shooting Badtameez in London was an amazing experience as I stay here and I’m familiar with the city. I’m grateful that I got an opportunity to shoot here and I’m very happy with the outcome. I hope the audience loves it as much as I did.”

Meanwhile, Gautam is currently seen as one of the gang leaders on Roadies season 19 with Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty.

