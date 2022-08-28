Gautham Krishna opens up on lip lock with Poojitha in his Telugu debut film
By IANS | Published: August 28, 2022 08:18 PM 2022-08-28T20:18:06+5:30 2022-08-28T20:30:08+5:30
Mumbai, Aug 28 Actor Gautham Krishna, who is set to make his Telugu film debut with upcoming movie ...
Mumbai, Aug 28 Actor Gautham Krishna, who is set to make his Telugu film debut with upcoming movie 'Aakasa Veedhullo' along with popular actress Poojitha Ponnada, reacts to his lip-lock scene from the film going viral after the release of its song 'Ayyayayyo'.
He shares: "We wanted to portray romance in a very realistic and at the same place artistic like how ancient sculptures are. I performed it in the flow of the moment without thinking much about anything. I am excited that our movie trailer and songs are getting talked about."
Gautham calls the story of the movie 'relatable': "I'm sure the audience will enjoy watching our movie as it is based on real situations every youngster goes through and thus the story is very relatable. Our film has a beautiful love story and the performance will stand out and give a long lasting impression to our audience."
The actor continues to praise co-actor Poojitha saying: "The movie has a breezy romance. I really enjoyed working with Poojitha. She is supportive and hardworking. Our on-screen chemistry turned out well and I'm enjoying the appreciation from the audience so far."
'Aakasa Veedhullo' is slated to hit the theatres on September 2.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app