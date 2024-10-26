"Gave me a chance to explore different side of me": Madhuri Dixit on working with director Anees Bazmee in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Madhuri Dixit, poised to captivate audiences in a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', opened up about what drew her to director Anees Bazmee's latest project.

Speaking to ANI, Madhuri expressed her excitement about joining the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world under Anees Bazmee's direction.

"It's a very different role for me," she said. "I've never played a character like this before. It allowed me to explore a new side of myself, which was both thrilling and exciting. Working with Anees is always a pleasure, and with a wonderful cast that includes Kartik, Vidya, and others, it was an amazing experience."

Reflecting on what intrigued her about the script, Madhuri explained, "I loved the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa and thoroughly enjoyed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well. When Anees ji presented this idea, it immediately appealed to me. Watching the film, you'll understand why it's so special, but I found it very exciting and that's why I agreed to do it."

The Bollywood diva debuted with the 1984 film 'Abodh' opposite the late Bengali actor Tapas Pal, who passed away in 2020 after a cardiac arrest. Although Abodh wasn't a box office success, Madhuri's performance received critical appreciation.

She became a household name with the 1988 blockbuster 'Tezaab', and her career only soared from there. Madhuri went on to rule Bollywood with consecutive hits like 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', and 'Khalnayak', and also explored offbeat cinema with films like 'Mrityudand'.

Reflecting on her journey and the benchmarks she's set in cinema, Madhuri shared, "I had the privilege of working with the best directors and scripts. I was also fortunate to get roles that depicted strong women, embodying themes of empowerment. I chose such roles deliberately, and I believe that taking those steps opened doors for others too. When I did 'Mrityudand', it was considered unconventional, very realistic."

She continued, "At the time, people said you couldn't make films like this in commercial cinema. But I took that step. Today, there's no longer a divide between art and commercial cinemait's all content-driven, which is amazing. I think Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a lot of fun for audiences this Diwali, and I hope it entertains everyone."

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the franchise's blend of horror and comedy, and stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it one of the most anticipated Diwali releases.

Set to premiere on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will face stiff competition at the box office from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

