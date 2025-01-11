Gavemic tortured me a lot during the shooting of Kadhalikka Neramillai, says Vinay Rai

Chennai, Jan 11 Actor Vinay Rai, who plays a pivotal role in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s upcoming romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai, in a light vein, has recounted how the cameraman of the film Gavemic Ary “tortured” him during the shooting of the film.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film, Vinay Rai, with a laugh, said, “Gavenic tortured me a lot in this film. Before I shoot, I have this habit of touching the camera and bowing to it as a mark of respect. However, in this film, every time I had a scene for which I had to shoot, I would look for the camera and it would be up above or far away from me.

“To reach it, I would have to jump. One day, I was trying to touch the camera and found it high in the air. I was wondering how I could reach it when I realised Gavenic was standing behind me with a wicked grin,” the actor said, indicating that it was only then that he realised that the cinematographer had deliberately been making it difficult for him to reach the camera.

The actor was all praise for Gavemic’s work, saying, “Jokes apart, Gavemic has shot the visuals of this film so beautifully.”

Vinay Rai also went on to disclose that this was the first time he was working in a film directed by a woman director.

“I am someone who depends on the director and I (have) worked with a woman director for the first time. She has done a fantastic job,” he said to the audience, before turning to director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and complimenting her, saying, “ There was such good energy on the sets, the reason being you.”

Speaking about the film, Vinay said, “A lot of people say that this film is a rom-com. But I will give you a hint. Krithika has added several socially relevant issues in this film. Be it Ravi's character or Nithya's character or my character or Yogi Babu's character, we represent one of those social issues. Krithika has very smartly and beautifully added those social issues. Just like how the late comedian Vivek would crack a joke but at the same time highlight a social issue, Krithika too has used this movie to take head on a lot of social issues that we talk about in today's day and age.”

‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’, which has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, features Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi in the lead. The film, a relationship drama which looks to touch upon certain important social issues, also features actors Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, TJ Banu, John Kokken, Lal, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Singer Mano, Vinothini and Rohaan Singh among others.

Music for the film is by A R Rahman and cinematography is by Gavemic Ary. Editing for the film is by Lawrence Kishore and choreography is by Shobi Paulraj, Sandy, Leelavathi. The film has been produced by Red Giant Movies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor