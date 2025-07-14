Gavin Casalegno on being a part of The Summer I Turned Pretty: 'Feels like we're at summer camp'

Mumbai, July 14 As the release of the final season of the popular show, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" nears, cast members Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno reflected on playing brothers on screen.

Briney, who is seen as Conrad in the series, said that he feels lucky that they all got to work together for such a long time.

"I've loved creating the dynamic of two brothers with you (Gavin Casalegno). I think that's really important to the story; it adds an element to every aspect of their life. And it adds an element to their relationship with Belly, because there's always another person at play and at stake, and there's unconditional love for brothers. And so that's always living and breathing," he said.

Sharing the same emotion, Casalegno, aka Jeremiah, added that for him the shot felt like bringing on a summer camp.

He stated, “I would say getting to work with each other has been so much fun. And there are even scenes, we've had a lot of time off. And I think that's what's created a lot of the character's dynamic, like the hours that we've been on set where we weren't doing anything or we were playing poker or whatever else it was."

Stating a particular incident, he added, "I remember specifically there was one scene where we were playing poker right before we did it. And I was like using all of the emotions and the things in our poker game into the scene. And, you know, it's just super fun to bring our off-screen dynamic on set. And yeah, it's just been so much fun. It really feels like we're at summer camp.”

With Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka as the showrunners, the last season of the drama will enjoy a powerful cast with Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard in key roles, along with others.

The third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is expected to premiere on Prime Video on July 16.

