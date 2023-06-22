Gayatri Bharadwaj Shares Her idea of an Ideal Love Story

Amazon miniTV recently released the series ‘Highway Love’ which is a captivating journey of two people who cross paths at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The storyline follows the impromptu crossing of paths between Dhun Dhun and Inaya. The chemistry between the lead actors is being loved by the viewers, along with their take on self-discovery and relationships. The leads of the show Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bharadwaj candidly spoke about their version of an ideal love story.

Talking about his version of a perfect romantic relationship, Ritvik Sahore shared, "Love can't be ideal. It can't be perfect; it has to be imperfect. If it is perfect, then it will be very easy to love someone. I think if you can love someone through their flaws, their fights, that's where it stands. For me, this is ideal love – where you can share silence, be friends, and share your deepest thoughts, not lovey-dovey all the time."Sharing her opinion on the topic, Gayatri said, "Loving someone is to accept them in all forms – their worst and their best and to be with the person without any expectations in return. To me, this is the idea of loving someone perfectly. I don't know what a perfect love story is, unconditionally loving someone without expectations."