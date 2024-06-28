Gayatri Soham, Sanika Amit bond over their Maharashtrian roots on sets of ‘Mangal Lakshmi’

Mumbai, June 28 Actresses Gayatri Soham and Sanika Amit, who portray a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law respectively in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi' have been bonding over their shared Maharashtrian roots.

Their off-screen connection mirrors an unexpected plot twist in the show itself.

Gayatri shares that their love for all things Maharashtrian bonded them, and their onset antics have become the stuff of legends with crew members reporting that once the duo starts chatting, it is nearly impossible to get them to stop.

Talking about Sanika, Gayatri shared: "We are both from the same native place, Nashik, and it is very fun and enjoyable when two Maharashtrians come together to work on a Hindi show. We always talk in Marathi, and the entire crew often gets tired of us. The reel bond is very different from our real bond."

"In the show, I taunt her and threaten her for taking away my son, but in real life, we make reels together and eat together. On-screen, Lakshmi is seen as very quiet and fears me because I am her mother-in-law, but in real life, we have a lot of fun and dance together. We even teach the Marathi language to other artists," said Gayatri.

She further added: "We have a very different bond both on and off-screen, but it's always fun to shoot with her. It's incredible how we share similar mannerisms and approaches to our craft. I’m sure our Marathi mulgi energy translates wonderfully onscreen."

In the current storyline, the drama intensifies as Mangal (Deepika Singh) takes on the role of judge in a cooking competition at Adit's office, which quickly turns tense and leads to Saumya's unexpected humiliation.

As this unfolds, another crisis looms when Mangal's father-in-law suffers a sudden heart attack, plunging the family into panic. With Adit's absence, Mangal steps up, arranging the necessary finances just in time to save his life. Her swift actions and resolve showcase her strength and love for her family.

'Mangal Lakshmi' airs on Colors.

