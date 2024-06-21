Gayatri Soham says her voice helps bring her negative character to life in 'Mangal Lakshmi'

Mumbai, June 21 Actress Gayatri Soham, who has taken on positive roles throughout her career, is now playing a negative role in the family drama 'Mangal Lakshmi' and shared how her voice helps her to bring character to life in a believable way.

She is playing the role of Gayatri Nigam, who is Kartik's (Shubham Dipta) possessive mother in the show.

Gayatri, who is known for her show 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' shared: "Playing the character of Kartik's mother Gayatri has been a very rewarding experience for me as an actor. At first, Gayatri seems like a typical controlling and possessive mother-in-law who doesn't want to share her son's love and attention after his marriage."

Giving more details about her role, she said: "Deep down, Gayatri's behaviour stems from her fear of losing the most important person in her life - her son Kartik. The thought of having to share that close bond with another woman after his marriage scares and unsettles her. While her actions of creating tensions between Kartik and his wife Lakshmi are wrong, they come from her inner struggles to let go and make space for someone new in her son's life."

"This role is special because I played positive characters until now. This role is my first grey character, and my voice really helps me bring her to life in a believable way. I hope the show earns me recognition as Gayatri, the actor, and the character," added Gayatri.

The show revolves around sisters Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit). While Mangal has been a constant support for her sister Lakshmi as she navigates her new married life with Kartik (Shubham), a formidable force is brewing that may disrupt the couple's happiness.

Gayatri Soham is a woman consumed by her possessiveness over her son Kartik and is determined to undermine Lakshmi's efforts to build a loving relationship with her husband.

Through subtle manipulations and creating misunderstandings, she schemes to drive a wedge between the newlyweds.

In the current storyline, Mangal has been awarded by the police for her commendable work for the women of society. However, Adit is not happy seeing all the attention Mangal is receiving from her family. Meanwhile, Lakshmi discovers some torn legal papers scattered around Gayatri's room.

When Lakshmi questions her about the papers, Gayatri gives a false reason, claiming she is changing her name on all her documents after marriage.

It will be interesting to see if Lakshmi reveals Gayatri’s plan.

'Mangal Lakshmi' airs on Colors.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor