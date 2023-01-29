Gazal Sood joins cast of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Mumbai, Jan 29 "Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma" actress Gazal Sood has joined the cast of "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan".

The actress stepped into the shoes of Aashna Kishore to play the role of Daroga Happu Singh's (Yogesh Tripathi) and Rajesh's (Kamna Pathak) eldest daughter.

Hailing from Ludhiana, Gazal has been part of some popular television shows and web series before and is excited to portray a happy-go-lucky girl who struggles to speak fluent English.

Gazal said: "I am thrilled to be a part of the show, which is also my family's favourite. I have enjoyed watching Kat's character, and I could not be happier to play the character myself. The way she struggles to speak English always leaves me in splits. Comedy is one of my favourite genres, as it offers true entertainment that puts smiles on viewers' faces."

"Having watched the show before, I have always admired the way the characters and the show portray comedy so effortlessly. I have started shooting and feel lucky to be surrounded by talented actors like Himani Shivpuri, Yogesh Tripathi, Kamna Pathak, and others. I hope people love my portrayal of the character, which has already gained so much popularity among viewers."

"Happu Ki Ultan Paltan" airs on &TV.

