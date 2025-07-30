Geeta Basra Shares her Experience of Working With Raj Kundra in Mehar

Raj Kundra is all set to make his Punjabi debut with the upcoming film, Mehar. Recently, his co-star Geeta Basra shared her experience of working on the film and also praised co-star Raj’s dedication to playing a Punjabi role, Karamjeet Singh. A part of Geeta Basra’s post read, “@onlyrajkundra you have quite literally given your blood and sweat for this role! The dedication you have showed to play Karam I swear is commendable.. and believe me, it will pay off!”

She added, “The world will see a Raj that very few probably knew existed! Welcome to the movies ‘officially’ as I will see this movie as your proper debut as an actor! Thank you for being the best costar! 🤗❤️”

On July 27th, Raj Kundra treated audiences with his first look as Karamjeet Singh and called it a journey that he will never forget. Labelling it one of the most transformative experiences of his life, Raj shared that the role reminded him of Sikh values. As Raj Kundra steps into the Punjabi film space with Mehar, Geeta Basra’s words of appreciation add more gravitas to Raj’s Punjabi debut.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Mehta, Mehar stars Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra alongside Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. The film is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna, produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, with cinematography by Ashudeep Sharma. It is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. In addition to Mehar, Raj Kundra also has two more untitled Punjabi films in the pipeline, wherein Raj will diversify himself as an actor by stepping into action, comedy, and drama.