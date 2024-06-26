Geeta Kapur wishes to be 'Superstar Singer 3’ contestant's background dancer

Mumbai, June 26 Choreographer Geeta Kapur, who appeared on the stage of ‘Superstar Singer 3’ was left amazed by the performance of Khushi Nagar on the song ‘Aahun Aahun’, saying she would love to be her background dancer, whenever she performs.

This weekend, the kids singing reality show will showcase a musical spectacle in a special episode titled "Girls V/S Boys".

As part of the episode, the viewers will witness an incredible singing face-off between the young boys and girls, making for a fun affair.

Adding to the excitement, the stage will welcome the judges of India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, ahead of the show’s premiere on July 13th.

Amidst all the power-packed face-offs, Aryan vs Khushi’s performance of the songs ‘Aahun Aahun’ and ‘Chaap Tilak’ took everybody by surprise, earning them a standing ovation.

Amazed by the little kids, Geeta shared: “The moment you stepped on stage, I knew you would deliver an outstanding performance. Khushi, I would love to be your background dancer while you perform.”

“Aryan, your synchronisation with the sur-taal was outstanding. I feel blessed to be here and witness such milestone performances. You are all truly remarkable,” she added.

Adding to the praise, choreographer Terence Lewis said, “I feel this goes beyond boys vs girls; this is a true talent showdown. Aryan, your performance at such a young age was unbelievable. The strength of your vocal cords is remarkable.”

“Khushi, your innocence, and cuteness show through your singing; it was too good. You both don't realize how talented you guys are. Keep it up. God bless you, as you all are truly exceptional and talented,” added Terence.

‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor