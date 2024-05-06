Geetanjali Mishra plans to spend Mother's Day taking her mom to temple and beach

Mumbai, May 6 Geetanjali Mishra shared her plans for upcoming Mother's Day, saying how she will spend quality time with her mother and nephews, by visiting a temple and then heading to a beach.

Ahead of the International Mother's Day, which falls on May 12, Geetanjali, who plays Rajesh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared: "My mother has played a pivotal role in shaping the person I have become. She imparted the importance of being yourself and cultivated in me the values of compassion and humility. I owe her an immense debt of gratitude for her guidance. This year, I'm committed to making Mother's Day truly exceptional for her."

"My busy shooting schedule has kept me from spending quality time with her recently, so I have planned to devote the entire day to her and my nephews. We will begin by visiting the temple she loves visiting. Then, we will head to the beach, knowing her fondness for the sea and sand. Back home, I will prepare her favourite meal, as she prefers home-cooked food. Since she's a fantastic cook, I hope my culinary efforts earn me some praise (laughs). I am eagerly looking forward to a delightful Mother's Day celebration," she added.

