Geetanjali Mishra recalls creating a dialogue on 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ set & it got 40 mn views

Mumbai, June 26 Actress Geetanjali Mishra revealed an anecdote of an unscripted moment on the set of the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, sharing how the creation of a humorous dialogue by her became an instant hit, garnering 40 million views on social media.

Ahead of the ‘International Jokes Day' which is celebrated on July 1, Geetanjali, who essays the role of Rajesh in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared: “Laughter has the power to brighten our day and bring people together in a way everyone can understand. Life gives us many chances to laugh and share jokes. I remember a day on set for one of my latest episodes when I was shooting a morning scene with Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) and Bimlesh (Sapna Sikarwar).”

“In the scene, I had a line teasing Bimlesh, saying she could have fun with her husband anytime since they live alone, whereas I don't get to see my husband for months due to taking care of nine children. After my line, Katori Amma humorously teased me, saying, 'Without seeing each other’s faces, you managed to have nine children. Imagine how many you would have if you lived together like Gandhari and Dhritarashtra’,” said the actress.

She further said: “I came up with this line, and the spontaneous humour was highly appreciated by our director and immediately included in the scene. The scene became an instant hit, garnering over 40 million views on social media.”

Geetanjali added that this experience was a delightful reminder of how genuine and spontaneous humour can deeply resonate with the audience, creating memorable and cherished moments on our show.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.

Geetanjali rose to fame with her portrayal of numerous characters in ‘Crime Patrol’. She has also featured in shows like ‘Maati ki Banno’, ‘Maayke Se Bandhi Dor’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Chandranandini’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Naagin 3’ among others.

--IANS

