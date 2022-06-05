Geetika Mehandru recalls experience with co-actors in 'Roohaniyat'

Mumbai, June 5 Actress Geetika Mehandru, known for playing Gauri from season 1 of web series "Roohaniyat", a thriller love story which has been divided into four seasons with Season 2 set to release soon, says she loves playing the character.

Majorly shot in Pune, the shoot has ended now. Geetika says: "Finally it's a wrap. I personally loved having fun as Gauri on sets. This character will always stay close to my heart."

"I can't express in words what Gauri is for me. You know there's nothing that Gauri cannot handle, Gauri is equal to solutions. She has given me the most memorable character of my life."

The web series also features Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Shaan Groverr, and Harshit Sindhwani.

Asked about what she is going to miss the most, Geetika said: "My co-actors and directors. They all were a blessing to me. Improvisations with Harshit, that fun in Arjun's van, discussions at Kanika's van, gossip at Palak's van, dance with Arushi. I am going to miss each and everything. The best co-actors one could ever have. All I can say is I am really blessed."

