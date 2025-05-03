Gehana Vasisth urges government to file case against Priyanka, Ranveer & Radhika Apte

Mumbai, May 3 Actress Gehana Vasisth, who is a contestant on the reality show "House Arrest" hosted by Ajaz Khan has urged the government to file a case against Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Radhika Apte for exposing themselves on screen.

Gehana has posted a video saying, "I request you all, especially Priyanka Chaturvedi mam, and Chitra Wagh mam to please make it equal for everyone. Just like you have filed a case against Ajaz (Khan), the Ullu app, and the producers of the show "House Arrest", similarly please file a case against Priyanka Chopda, Radhika Apte, and Ranveer Singh."

"They are also the citizens of our respected country and are equally responsible for what they are showing to the public. They have fans in millions and the youth looks up to them. So kindly consider my request," she added.

Pointing out the hypocrisy, Gehana questioned why no action is taken against those who watch porn websites.

She further said that when Priyanka Chopra does nude scenes in Hollywood films, or Radhika Apte does a topless scene in "Sacred Games" and "Parched", or Mandakini did some bold scenes a long time ago,(Ram Teri Ganga Maili) why they were not accused of spreading obscenity in society?'

Gehana further requested to bring in censorship in the digital space, so that makers are obliged to follow the rules.

A massive controversy erupted after a clip went viral from "House Arrest" on social media where host Ajaz Khan was seen asking the contestants to enact sex positions on camera.

Gehana also said that during the task, the maximum exposure was of a bikini. She added that every contestant was also wearing extra clothes.

In response to the video, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Ajaz Khan and Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of Ullu App. The Ullu app has yet to comment on the controversy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor