Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry is unmissable!

Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Pandey-starrer Gehraiyaan trailer has finally hit the web. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa are seen to be having a tumultuous relationship. Siddhant and Ananya, on the other hand, are madly in love with each other, but soon their world falls apart. Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. It was earlier slated to release on January 25 but it was postponed earlier this month.





Producer Karan Johar had made the announcement on social media. He wrote, “We can see the shore, till then we’ll dive into your love! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases Feb 11.”Speaking about the film, Deepika Padukone said, “Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. ”The official synopsis of the trailer reads: Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.



