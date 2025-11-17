Gen-Z Sensation Pragati Nagpal Unveils New Track “Ishare”

Rising Gen-Z star, Pragati Nagpal, releases her highly anticipated new single, "Ishare," a dynamic track that features the magnetic presence of actor Karan Jotwani. The release, under the banner of Saregama, is set to further cement Pragati's position as a versatile and leading voice in the Indian music scene.

At just 20 years old, Pragati Nagpal has already built an impressive foundation based on her authentic voice, infectious energy, and powerful stage presence. Her ability to deeply connect with audiences is evident in the success of her popular tracks, including "Pehla Nasha 2.0," "Chadeya," "Dilbar Mere," and "Yaar Mila Ve."

Talking about her new single, "Ishare," Pragati shared, “This song is incredibly special to me. The opportunity to collaborate with Karan, Shaan on the lyrics, and Music producer Hiten sir has made 'Ishare' a dream project. I hope the audience feels the passion and heart we poured into this track!"

Pragati’s remarkable achievements span across the industry, including the honor of representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and performing on a national tour alongside music icon Himesh Reshammiya for his much-loved Cap Mania Tour. She was also recently selected for the prestigious YouTube Foundry Class, a program hosted by YouTube that helps young, budding artists gain discovery and growth support, further highlighting her significant influence as an emerging artist.

"Ishare" promises to be another chart-topping addition to her diverse discography. The song’s production is led by Hiten, with soul-stirring lyrics penned by Shaan. The official music video, choreographed by Paras Omta, brings the song's narrative to life with stunning visuals and engaging chemistry between Pragati and featured artist Karan Jotwani.

