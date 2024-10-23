Gen Z Style Icons Shine at Manish Malhotra's Star-Studded Diwali Bash 2024

The Diwali season saw the who’s who of Bollywood come together at Manish Malhotra’s glamorous Diwali bash. While the veteran stars brought their A-game, it was the Gen Z crowd that truly stole the show. Here’s a look at the best-dressed young celebs who made heads turn at the event:

Suhana Khan – Effortless Elegance in Red

Suhana Khan owned the spotlight in a stunning red saree, which was both chic and traditional. With her strapless red blouse adorned with intricate work and the perfect drape, she epitomized modern elegance. The soft waves in her hair and minimal jewelry allowed her natural beauty to shine through, making her one of the most elegant appearances of the night.

Alizeh Agnihotri – Shimmering in Metallic

Alizeh, lit up the night in a metallic sequin saree. The ombre effect of the shimmering fabric, moving from warm copper tones to cool silvers, made her stand out as one of the most eye-catching guests at the party. Paired with sleek, straight hair and a confident presence, Alizeh's look was a dazzling take on festive dressing.

Khushi Kapoor – Bold and Beautiful in Black

Khushi Kapoor took a bold approach to festive fashion with a dazzling black saree featuring a unique cutout pallu design. The ensemble, embellished with reflective sequins, was both glamorous and edgy, showcasing her distinctive fashion sense. She paired the look with loose curls and a radiant smile, striking the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary.