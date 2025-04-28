Gene Hackman's autopsy reveals advanced stage Alzheimer's disease

Washington [US], April 28 : The final autopsy report for Gene Hackman, the two-time Oscar winner who passed away at 95, has been released, providing new insights into his health.

The report, obtained by Fox News Digital, confirms that Hackman had a history of congestive heart failure, severe chronic hypertensive changes in his kidneys, and Alzheimer's disease.

As per E! News, the autopsy reports revealed that Hackman's brain showed microscopic findings of advanced-stage Alzheimer's disease.

The report also noted that Hackman had severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with a history of coronary artery stents, bypass graft, and aortic valve replacement.

The Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico determined that Hackman's cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.

The report obtained by Fox News Digital also suggested that Hackman may not have been aware of his wife's passing due to the advanced state of his Alzheimer's.

The toxicology report showed trace amounts of acetone in Hackman's system, consistent with a prolonged level of fasting.

The report noted that Hackman's stomach was empty.

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were laid to rest in a private memorial service earlier this month, attended by their family and friends.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor