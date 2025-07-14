Genelia Deshmukh Opens up About How She Was Casted For Aamir Khan Starrer Sitaare Zameen Par

Genelia Deshmukh made a comeback in Bollywood buzz industry with Aamir Khan starrer film Sitaree Zameen Par. Film is ruling the hearts of audience with amazing storyline and Genelia and Aamir Khan's onscreen presence was loved by audience. Genelia was last seen in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya after which she got married and started looking after family. While she was away from screen, she was working behind the camera. OTT films like It’s My Life and Mister Mummy.

In an interview with media handles Genelia told that She has been away from work for more than 10 years. She thought people will forget but it is good that audience wants to see more. As an actor and human being, if someone wants to see you a lot more, it’s a very special place that not everyone gets. She added Aamir Khan wanted to cast me in 'Sitaree Zamen par', so he met Riteish and asked is Genelia is working and he said yes, then Aamor asked her to meet director, RS Prasanna. Genelia added, " I gave audition and then I got selected and question is why to audition after 20-years? but it is a great way to get role."

Story of Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around a group of specially abled adults, who are mentored for a basketball tournament by an arrogant coach, played by Aamir. Genelia is seen playing the role of his headstrong, supportive wife. Regarding the film's success, Genelia, who will star opposite Emraan Hashmi in an upcoming film, said, "The strong word-of-mouth propelled the collections from the release day through Sunday. A good film ultimately finds its audience. I'm happy it performed well, especially for the stars. I hoped for a blockbuster for them, and I'm glad it succeeded. This is the first time I've been in a film that promotes inclusion."