Genelia Deshmukh promises to be son Riaan's 'biggest cheerleader & harshest critic' as he turns 11

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actress Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh's elder son Riaan has turned eleven years old. Celebrating the milestone, the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress dropped a few adorable photos with her son on social media.

While two pictures showed Genelia and Riaan spending some quality time with one another, the third snap had the birthday boy posing with his furry friend.

An elated mother also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Riaan. Genelia admitted that her son's dependence on her has reduced significantly over the years.

Her sweet post read, "My Dearet Riaan, It feels like yesterday we were celebrating your first birthday and today it’s already your eleventh..I can see you all grown up, capable of taking your own decisions, capable of figuring out the path you want to take and I know the dependence on me is so much lesser but do you know what I love the most Riaan ???-I love that in all these changes, you still turn back and pause, to make sure I feel a part of your world and that means everything to me -Just to know there’s this boy who I’m obsessed about and he calls me Aai (green heart emoji) (sic)."

Genelia further promised to be her son's biggest cheerleader and also his harshest critic.

She added, "I will be your biggest cheerleader...I will be your biggest critic too...But I will always be your Aai, who only wants is to see her little boy being the best version of himself...Baaki sab doesn’t matter...Happy Birthday Baby Boy (green heart emoji)."

For the unversed, Genelia and Riteish first met on the set of their debut film, "Tujhe Meri Kasam" in 2003. Given their strong chemistry, the two went on to be a part of many other projects, such as "Masti", "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya" and "Ved".

The couple finally tied the knot in 2012 in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding followed by a Christian ceremony. The couple is blessed with two sons - Riaan and Rahyl.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor