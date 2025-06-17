Genelia Deshmukh Reacts to Deepika-Vanga Controversy: Says '10-Hour Shifts Difficult, But Not Impossible'

Working as a actor is one of the tedious job, tireless working hours and no timings for personal life. A person has to scarifies lot of things to be in the glam world. But from past few days there has been a discussion about work shifts in Bollywood. Actress Deepika Padukone had set a condition of 8-hour shifts for the film 'Spirit' before director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She also demanded a fee of Rs 20 crore and profit share. Rejecting these demands, Vanga removed Deepika from the film. Many in the industry supported Deepika. However, Genelia D'souza's recent reaction on the issue has caught everyone's attention.

Genelia Deshmukh will be seen in the upcoming film 'Sitare Zameen Par' talked regarding work-life balance, she said, "It is difficult but not impossible. I work for 10 hours. Sometimes directors pull shifts of 11-12 hours. It is also right. You just have to adjust your schedule accordingly. It is understandable that you may have to work overtime for a day or two. This is a process that has to be completed."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, actress Kajol, actor Ajay Devgn, director Kabir Khan had reacted in Deepika's favor. Kabir Khan had said that Aamir-Akshay also work for 8 hours. While Ajay Devgn had said that honest filmmakers should not have any problem with the 8-hour shift of actresses.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed Deepika from 'Spirit' and chose actress Trupti Dimri. Trupti will be charging Rs 4 crore for this film. She will be seen in the lead role with Prabhas. While Deepika will be seen in Atlee's film.