Genelia Deshmukh reveals if she will venture into world of OTT

Mumbai, Feb 5 Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who recently celebrated the title win of her Pickleball team, Pune United, in the latest season of the World Pickleball League, has spoken up on her foray into the world of OTT.

The actress recently spoke with IANS about her journey in films and the growing love for sports in India.

The actress had a rich background in theatricals, and has done films across languages long before the pan-India film movement saw a meteoric rise.

When asked if the audience will get to see her in an OTT series any time soon, she told IANS, “I would love to. For me, whether it is the short-format or the long-format, what matters is what I'm able to get to my audience. I've always been someone who is open to doing any kind of work. Work is work. I started doing South Films way before anybody really did it. And I’m very proud of doing South Films”.

She continued, “I have done Bollywood, I have done films from the South. So I'm someone who loves films as a medium, whether it is the long-format or the short-format. But long-format content is something I'm definitely looking forward to”.

Of late, India has been making a mark on the global level when it comes to sports. Gukesh Dommaraju became a World Champion in Chess, India performed well both in Paris Olympics and Paralympic

Does she see the undercurrents changing for the sports ecosystem in India, finally, for the good?

The actress said, “I've been someone who has loved sport and always hoped and prayed that we have better sports facilities, infrastructure, and more people watching it. While it was restricted to one or two sports, I think today people are openly embracing every sport and everybody who's excelling in something. So I think that's great for a viewer like me and maybe for my child who is also into sport”.

“I think you at least have the opportunity of dreaming, of putting in your hard work. Dreaming is one part of it, but being able to go there and be at an international level at a world-class level is something what India has been doing very right, I think, over the years”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor