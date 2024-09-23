Genelia Deshmukh shares hilarious reel for 'Monday Madness,' fans can't stop laughing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Genelia Deshmukh, who is known for her bubbly personality, has left fans in splits yet again.

The actress, best known for her role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, recently shared a funny reel on her Instagram as part of her "Monday Madness" series.

In the video, Genelia can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip that says, "Dukh dard toh aata rehta hain, lekin khush rehne ki acting kabhi nahin rukhni chahiye" (Pain and sorrow keep coming, but the act of staying happy should never stop). With her playful expressions and a bit of silliness, she managed to turn the Monday blues into a day of laughter.

Along with the video, Genelia added a cheerful caption that read, "Monday Madnesss. And a little laughter is always good for the soul. Have a great week ahead #laughoutloud."

The video, as expected, had fans in splits. One fan commented, "Sab ki khushi ka yahin haal hain," (This is the state of everyone's happiness)" followed by a laughing emoji.

Another user wrote, "This is soo funny," while a third added, "Wow Genelia, you never leave a chance to make us laugh."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia's debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' was re-released on September 13.

The story revolves around two childhood friends, Rishi (Riteish Deshmukh) and Anju (Genelia), who are inseparable. As they grow up, their friendship blossoms into love. However, their journey is not without its challenges and obstacles.

The film explores the trials and tribulations faced by the couple as they navigate their way through the complexities of love and relationships.

