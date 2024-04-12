Genelia, Shilpa, Vishal among celebs who laud action-packed 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Mumbai, April 12 A string of Bollywood personalities, such as Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, and Vishal Dadlani, among others, have heaped praise on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which was released on Eid on April 11.

Genelia said that she absolutely enjoyed watching the film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The actress added: “The chemistry, the bromance between @akshaykumar and @tigerjackieshroff is (hand emoji symbolising perfect) @therealprithvi you were simply awesome - hope to see more of you in the future. @aslisona @manushi chhillar @alayaf was a treat to watch you light up the screen -@deepshikhadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani ji extraordinarily produced film."

“@aliabbaszafar no one did this genre better than you. Wishing the entire team humongous success at the box office,” she added.

Shilpa Shetty said: “Bade miyan” with my “Chote miya” “what an action magnum opus! @Too entertaining. Superbly done @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @deepshikhadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani Be proud such a hard film to make! @aliabbaszafar take a bow, You made a commercial entertainer."

Vishal Dadlani, music composer and singer, urged fans to go watch the film.

He said: "PEOPLE! Go watch #bademiyanchotemiyan in theatres! Break the box-office @aliabbaszafar @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @vishalmishraofficial."

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ Films.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor