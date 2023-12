Genelia wishes hubby Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, calls him "greatest man in entire universe"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Sunday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia shared a monochrome picture with her husband which she captioned, "If someone had to ask me "Who Riteish Deshmukh is??? -I would just say "the greatest man in the entire universe and that greatest man is all mine. Happy Birthday Navra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

In the picture, the couple could be seen flaunting their cute smiles.

Riteish and Genelia are among the cutest Bollywood couples.

Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love on the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments.

Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor