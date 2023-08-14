"Genuine, inspiring...": Read who received Kangana Ranaut's praise 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said that she holds high regard for her former co-star John Abraham, saying he is ‘genuine and inspiring, adding that he refrains from promoting himself whether negatively or otherwise.

The 'Manikarnika' actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of John and wrote, "I may have said a lot about negative people in the film industry but I must never forget those also are absolutely genuine and inspiring. I worked with John and I don't have enough words to express how amazing even know it because he won't pay the media for singing his praises."

She added, "He is kind and sorted, no marriage or relationship PR, no paid negativity for others, no harassment or taking advantage of women no agenda or groupism, simply a wonderful man... love you, John."

"There is an agent who provides house help to almost everyone from the film Industry who lives in Bandra and the town area, he once told my manager that all his house helps and drivers are treated badly by film industry people, in his entire career only two people from the industry he found who treat house help like their own family.. first one is 1) John Abraham 2) Kangana Ranaut. Huge respect for this self-made man @thejohnabraham who is not only a successful supermodel, actor and producer but also a successful man in every way," she concluded.

Kangana and John have collaborated for the 2013 release, 'Shootout at Wadala'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Chandramukhi 2'. She will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the other hand, she will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'.

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

On the other side, John will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's next directorial film 'Vedaa', also starring Sharvari.In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences.The film is currently on floors and is slated to release next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor