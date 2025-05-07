George Clooney, Adam Sandler's 'Jay Kelly' gets awards season release

Washington [US], May 7 : Netflix has announced a theatrical release strategy for its upcoming film 'Jay Kelly,' starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film, directed by Noah Baumbach, will hit theatres on November 14 before becoming available on the streaming service on December 5.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, and Greta Gerwig.

Baumbach co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer, who also co-stars in the film.

The story centres around the titular character, Jay Kelly, a well-known figure who still has much to learn about himself, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Baumbach has a track record of success with Netflix, having directed films like 'White Noise,' 'Marriage Story,' and 'The Meyerowitz Stories.'

He also co-wrote the script for the hit film 'Barbie' with Greta Gerwig, who directed the Margot Robbie-led feature.

Clooney has recently appeared in films like 'Wolfs' and 'IF,' while also directing the Amazon MGM Studios drama 'The Boys in the Boat.'

Sandler has starred in several Netflix films, including 'Spaceman,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,' and 'Murder Mystery 2.'

