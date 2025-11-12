George Clooney opens up about his iconic mullet from the 80s

Los Angeles, Nov 12 Hollywood star George Clooney is opening up on his fond memories of his ‘80s mullet hairdo. The actor, 64, spoke about his famous mullet recently, and also discussed his breakout role in the 1980s sitcom ‘The Facts of Life’.

The actor is currently on a promotional tour of his upcoming film ‘Jay Kelly’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor appeared recently on the latest episode of the late night chat show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, as show host Jimmy Kimmel showed some photos of the actor rocking a thick dark mullet on the show at the time.

To this, the actor enthusiastically responded, “Look at that hair! That’s a mullet, dude”. Kimmel, 57, then showed another photo of Clooney modeling the same hair alongside his sitcom costars Nancy McKeon, Lisa Whelchel and Mindy Cohn.

“If you notice, Nancy and I have the exact same haircut”, the actor said, “Yeah, you’ve all got the same (haircut) … it’s like there was one hair place in the ‘80s and everyone went to it”, joked Kimmel.

Later, it got longer in the back and shorter at the sides, as you do”, explained the actor. When Kimmel asked the actor who gave him the mullet, he responded, “I don’t know! It wasn't my fault. My parents weren’t taking me to the barber (in the ‘80s)”.

As per ‘People’, George Clooney rose to fame in 1985 when he made his debut on ‘The Facts of Life’ with his luscious dark-haired mullet and iconic smile.

The ‘Jay Kelly’ star continued to rock longer hair in the latter part of the decade into the early ‘90s, before chopping it off as he joined what would later become one of his most famous roles to date in the ‘90s medical drama ER.

The actor underwent another hair transformation earlier in the year as he dyed his famous gray locks dark brown for his Broadway debut.

