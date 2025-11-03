George Clooney pins it on Kamala Harris for Democrats’ defeat in US elections

Los Angeles, Nov 3 Hollywood star George Clooney is reflecting on what led to the Democrats’ defeat in the last US Presidential elections.

The actor-filmmaker shared that he had no regrets about writing his op-ed insisting that former president Joe Biden bow out of the 2024 presidential election, reports ‘Variety’.

However, in hindsight, he feels that it was a “mistake” to have Kamala Harris step in for Biden as the democratic nominee. When asked if he would write his NYT op-ed again if given the chance, Clooney replied, “Yes. We had a chance. I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. Let’s battle-test this quickly and get it up and going. I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record. It’s very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person’”.

He added, “It’s hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly. But we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So I don’t know. To not do it would be to say, ‘I’m not gonna tell the truth’”.

As per ‘Variety’, after Biden’s disastrous performance during his first presidential debate with Donald Trump, many in Hollywood called for him to step aside for a more capable candidate.

George Clooney became the de facto face of this movement after his July 2024 essay. In it, he wrote of Biden, “We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate”.

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly”, he added.

