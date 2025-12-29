George Clooney shares what surprised him in "Jay Kelly"

Washington, DC [US], December 29 : Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney revealed that Noah Baumbach's 'Jay Kelly' featured clips from his real-life filmography, a surprise to him and co-star Adam Sandler. The film explores Clooney's character's journey of self-discovery, blending humour and reflection on life and career achievements, according to Deadline.

Discussing a scene where his character, 'Jay Kelly', receives a lifetime achievement award after viewing a reel of his onscreen work, "Oh, it was a surprise all right. I was surprised," said Clooney, as co-star Adam Sandler added, "We were both surprised. We felt things that we didn't expect to feel," as quoted by the outlet.

Clooney revealed that the film's co-writer and director, Noah Baumbach, used clips from his actual career without prior notice. "We held hands. No, I didn't know he was going to use sort of clips from my own actual career, which was a surprise. And you get to look at a lot of bad haircuts over the... mullets," Clooney quipped, jokingly reminding Sandler, "Don't you laugh. You had a mullet."

Jay Kelly follows the story of a famous actor, played by Clooney, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery while confronting his past and present. Sandler plays Ron, his loyal manager. The film balances humour with poignant themes, reflecting on regrets alongside life's notable achievements, according to Deadline.

The film is now available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a mix of comedy, nostalgia, and heartfelt introspection through Clooney's performance.

