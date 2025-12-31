George Clooney teases 'Ocean's Eleven' return with original stars Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts

Los Angeles [US], December 31 : Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney has shared his plans to revive the iconic 'Ocean's Eleven', the original heist film, which was released in 2001.

Clooney featured in the lead alongside actors like Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle.

Speaking to Variety, Clooney teased a fourth film in the franchise, also suggesting that the original cast is likely to make a return - this time "older, but wiser."

"There was something about the idea that we're too old to do what we used to do, but we're still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me. They've lost a step, and they need to find a way to work around their limitations," the actor said, as quoted by Variety.

It also added that the team has been scouting for locations, with the shooting likely to begin in October 2026.

Earlier this year, Clooney revealed that the film's budget had been approved at Warner Bros. Confirming the return of the original cast members, he added, "It's just scheduling, so it's just setting a start date for us," as per E! News.

Ocean's Eleven featured George Clooney as the mastermind Danny Ocean, along with Brad Pitt's right-hand man Rusty, Matt Damon's pickpocket Linus, Don Cheadle's demolitions expert Basher, and Julia Roberts as Tess.

The film was followed by sequels 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Ocean's Thirteen'.

In 2018, the spin-off 'Ocean's 8' was released, featuring Sandra Bullock as Danny's sister, along with Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway, among others.

Apart from the next 'Ocean's Eleven' film, a prequel is also said to be in development, with Margot Robbie in the lead, stated People.

