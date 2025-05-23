German director Christian Petzold named President of Austria's Viennale

Washington [US], May 23 : Austria's Viennale film festival has named German filmmaker Christian Petzold as its new president.

The role was vacant for four years, following the death in 2019 of Eric Pleskow, who had been president from 1998, reported Variety.

Petzold has been "closely connected to the festival for many years as a director and friend," the festival said. Many of his films had their Austrian premieres there.

Eva Sangiorgi, Viennale's director, said, "The Viennale has had a long-standing relationship with Christian Petzold and his filmmaking, and I personally feel a profound connection to his cinema. For this reason, it's a great honor that he is taking over the presidency of the festival. He is such a coherent and consistent director that I'm convinced that he will bring inspiring energy and perspective with him during a time in which conversation about cinema and culture is so complex," as per the outlet.

Petzold added, "The Viennale is always the most beautiful narrative of a movie year. And perhaps it's the best-curated festival - but I'm not supposed to say that. It's said that Billy Wilder called Barbara Stanwyck the 'best actress,' and when he later sent a script to Joan Crawford, he received it back unopened with the note saying, 'Send it to the best actress...' So, I'm very happy to be part of the Viennale. I'm really looking forward to it," according to Variety.

Petzold's new film 'Miroirs No. 3' premiered this week at the Cannes Film Festival in Directors' Fortnight. He won the 2012 Silver Berlin Bear for best director for "Barbara," and the 2023 Berlin Grand Jury Prize for "Afire." In 2020, he won the FIPRESCI Prize in Berlin for competition film "Undine," and actor Paula Beer won the Berlin Silver Bear for her performance in the film.

In other news, the Viennale has announced that Sangiorgi's contract has been extended by three years. The Viennale Board of Trustees made the decision. Sangiorgi has been assigned artistic responsibility for the festival until March 2029. Sangiorgi has directed the Viennale since March 2018.

"I am truly grateful for this vote of confidence - it brings renewed energy to the festival," Sangiorgi said. "The Viennale is deeply rooted in the social and cultural fabric of the city, as proven by the extraordinary audience numbers we've seen in recent years, despite the many challenges we've faced. It is also internationally renowned for its outstanding film program, consistency, and clear curatorial focus. I am pleased that my vision has been both understood and appreciated. Looking ahead, new initiatives will be launched that respond to the times - always in keeping with the Viennale's great and longstanding tradition," reported Variety.

