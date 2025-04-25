German filmmaker Maren Ade appointed as President of Short Film Jury in Cannes Film Festival

Washington DC [US], April 25 : German director, screenwriter, Maren Ade, will head as President of the short films and La Cinef Jury at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, reported Variety.

The 'Toni Erdmann' director-producer will be joined by a panel including American director-producer Reinaldo Marcus Green, French multi-hyphenate Camelia Jordana, Spanish industry veteran Jose Maria Prado, and Croatian filmmaker Nebojsa Slijepcevic, reported outlet.

According to Variety, the jury will evaluate 11 shorts competing for the Short Film Palme d'Or and 16 student films vying for three La Cinef prizes.

This year's Short Film Competition has stemmed from a 4,781 submission, featuring nine fiction and two animated shorts, with five helmed by female directors.

The Short Film Palme d'Or will be presented during the festival's closing ceremony on May 24, while La Cinef winners will be announced at a dedicated ceremony in the Bunuel Theatre on May 22, followed by screenings of the winning films, reported Variety.

Speaking of the Cannes Film Festival, the filmmaker Payal Kapadia was honoured by the French government in Mumbai earlier this week for her outstanding contributions to the world of film and the cultural ties between France and India, reported Variety.

According to the publication, the Mumbai-based director received the prestigious Officier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters) award on Wednesday.

The Consul General of France presented the award during a ceremony held at the French residence in Mumbai's upscale Peddar Road area.

